A Festival of Carols- Music of Christmas from the cathedrals of England
Chichester Cathedral Choir
2003
Long, Long Ago: Christmas Music from Chichester
Chichester Cathedral Choir
2016
Magnificat & Nunc Dimittis Vol. 2
Chichester Cathedral Choir
1994
20 Choral Christmas Favorites
Chichester Cathedral Choir
2004
Carols from Chichester Cathedral
Chichester Cathedral Choir
2009
Choral Christmas - Seasonal Favorites Performed By Cathedral Choir
Chichester Cathedral Choir
2005
The Complete Psalms of David Series 2, Vol. 10
Chichester Cathedral Choir
2016
