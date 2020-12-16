Christian Poltéra
Albums
Camille Saint-Saëns : Sonates pour violoncelle
Christian Poltéra
2009
Walton & Hindemith : Cello Concertos
Christian Poltéra
2014
SCHOECK: Cello Concerto / Cello Sonata / 6 Songs Transcription
Christian Poltéra
2007
MARTIN, F.: Cello Concerto / Ballade for Cello and Piano / 8 Preludes (Poltera)
Christian Poltéra
2008
Martinů & Shostakovich: Cello Concertos
Christian Poltéra
2017
HONEGGER: Cello Concerto / Cello Sonata / Cello Sonatina / Sonatina for Violin and Cello
Christian Poltéra
2007
Ligeti: Concertos
Christian Poltéra
2017
Dvořák & Martinů: Cello Concertos
Christian Poltéra
2016
Christian Poltéra