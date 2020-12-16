David Leisner
Facts of Life
2015
Guitar Recital: Leisner, David - Ginastera, A. / Sculthorpe, P. / Winslow, R. / Glass, P. / Harrison, L. / Poulenc, F. / Rorem, N.
2002
Leisner, D.: Guitar Sonata, "Nel Mezzo" / 4 Pieces / Passacaglia and Toccata / Freedom Fantasies / Billy Boy Variations
2006
Mertz, J.K.: Romantique (Le) / 6 Schubertian Songs / Bardenklange (Excerpts) / Elegie / Fantasie Hongroise
2003
Bach: Cello and Lute Suites
2010
Ivanov-Kramskoy - Britten - Leisner : Favorites
2011
Villa-Lobos, H.: Guitar Music (Complete)
2000
