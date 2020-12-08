Biographie

Singer-songwriter Grace Martine Tandon is known by her stage name Daya, the Hindi word for Grace. She began learning the piano aged three and then started singing lessons aged ten. She enrolled at the Accelerando Music Conservatory when she was eleven where she met songwriter Gina Barletta, who encouraged her in her music studies and co-wrote songs for her. Daya also began writing her own songs and signed to the label Z-Entertainment, releasing her debut single 'Hide Away' in 2015 whilst she was still at high school. The single reached number 23 on the Billboard Top 100, and was made popular by bloggers such as Tyler Oakley and Perez Hilton. 'Hide Away' featured on her first album 'Sit Still Look Pretty' which was released in 2016 and reached the top 40 in eight countries, including reaching number 36 on the Billboard Charts. In 2016, Daya also featured as a vocalist on The Chainsmokers hit single 'Don't Let Me Down' which won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. It was an international hit, reaching the top ten in twenty different countries. She performed as a supporting artist for the American duo Jack & Jack's US tour and at The White House in 2016 at the annual Easter Egg Roll. She featured on the Griffin and Illenium song 'Feel Good' in 2017, before releasing her own solo singles 'New' and 'Safe'. In 2019, Daya released her second album 'Insomnia' and co-wrote each track on the album.Artist biography compiled by BDS/West 10. All rights reserved © Music-Story