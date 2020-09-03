Biographie

Alias du DJ et producteur polonais Bartosz Kruczyński, Earth Trax s'associe à son compatriote Newborn Jr. (Adam Brocki) pour son premier maxi Sax & Flute, publié en 2016 par Rhythm Section International. Il opère ensuite avec différentes marques indépendantes pour les sorties suivantes, le maxi Los Conquistadores (2016) et les EP L'Avventura, I Gave You Evertything et Mirage (2017), puis Maze (2018). En 2019 paraît Ziemia 001, toujours en association avec Newborn Jr., suivi un an après par Ziemia 002. L'année 2020 voit la sortie du premier album d'Earth Trax, LP1, dans lequel il démontre l'étendue de son style, entre deep house, breakbeat, techno minimale et expérimentale. Bartosz Kruczyński officie également sous son propre nom et les pseudonymes The Phantom et Pejzaz. © ©Copyright Music Story Loïc Picaud 2020