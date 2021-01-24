Biographie

Sortie à l'origine en 2010 par le groupe américain Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, la chanson « Home » devient un tube majeur en France en 2013 via le spot publicitaire pour la Peugeot 2008. Une belle revanche pour un groupe qui n'a eu jusqu'à présent qu'un succès discret avec ses albums Up from Below (2009) et Here (2012). Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros repart du bon pied en août 2013 avec l'album Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros.