Biographie

Raised on his father's traditional country records, but also obsessed with the pop music of the 90s and early 2000s, Jackie Lee is a songwriter who deals in anthemic tearjerkers with defiant, fist pumping, singalong choruses. Born in Maryville, Tennessee, USA, he grew up singing in church and playing sports, but he began taking music more seriously at 16 when musician, producer and old family friend Carson Chamberlin became his mentor. Landing in Nashville when he was 19, his 2014 debut single She Does was originally scheduled to be recorded by Kenny Chesney until Lee stepped in and turned it into a glossy upbeat pop-rock tune. The track helped him pen a deal with independent label Broken Bow Records and he went on to make the top 50 of the country charts. When follow-up Headphones was also well-received, he was soon talked up as a rising star of country pop music. The death of his mother in 2015 led to a hugely emotional performance at the Grand Ole Opry shortly after, and he took some time out before returning with singles Leave The Light On and Getting Over You and releasing his first album in 2017.