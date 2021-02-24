Biographie

Fontaines DC is a Dublin post-punk band composed of singer Grian Chatten, guitarists Conor Curley, Carlos O'Connell, bassist Conor Deegan, and drummer Tom Coll. They met when they were music students at the University in Dublin. Their name “Fountains” comes from the name of the character Johnny Fontane in the film The Godfather of Francis Ford Coppola. The DC suffix corresponds to Dublin City, not to be confused with the District of Columbia DC. They are part of the Dublin groups that have emerged in a new post-punk scene, following the new sound that Girl Band brought between 2014 and 2015 with its mixture of noise-rock, post-punk, and techno rhythms ...They are often compared to Pogues (for the reflection of Celtic culture in their music) or to Strokes (for their modern version of proto and post-punk) without forgetting The Fall, great masters of post-punk. Fontaines DC organized its first tour in 2017 following the single Hurricane Laughter . Doors quickly started to open for them, as they improved their reputation on stage. The following year, they released three singles, Boys in the Better Land , Chequeless Reckless and Too Real , which were included in the album released on April 12, 2019, Dogrel. They have just signed at the same time with the label Partisan Records. This first sacred opus Qobuzissime by Qobuz was very well received by critics, especially 5 stars from the Guardian ("A perfect start"). © EM / Qobuz