Bartok: Complete Edition - Piano Works (Part 2)
2014
Bartók: Hungarian Peasant Songs, Dance Suite, Evening in Transylvania, Bear Dance
2014
Studies, Improvisations, Dance Suite, Out of Doors
2014
Prokofiev: Toccata, Op. 11 - Bartók: Pour les enfants, extraits (Mono Version)
1956
Schubert: Fantaisie, D. 760 "Wanderer" & Moments musicaux, D. 780 (Mono Version)
1956
Liszt-Bartók-Festival Budapest 1961 (Stereo Version)
1962
Liszt-Bartók-Festival Budapest 1961 (Mono Version)
1962
Brahms: Variations On A Theme by Paganini / 16 Waltzes / Mendelssohn: Songs Without Words (Excerpts)
2014
