Gallicantus
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 9
Sarah Kirkland Snider: Mass for the Endangered
Gallicantus
2020
Prophetiae Sibyllarum: Sibylla Camdenis
Gallicantus
2018
Sibylla (Lassus, Von Bingen, Tymoczko, Cole)
Gallicantus
2018
Dialogues of Sorrow
Gallicantus
2010
Mass for the Endangered: Kyrie
Gallicantus
2020
Sarah Kirkland Snider: Mass for the Endangered
Gallicantus
2020
Visions: I Saw You Under The Fig Tree
Gallicantus
2018
Prophetiae Sibyllarum: Sibylla Cumana
Gallicantus
2018
Accueil
Gallicantus