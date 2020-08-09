Biographie

Avec sa femme Carole King, Gerry Goffin (New York, 11 février 1939 - Los Angeles, 19 juin 2014) a écrit quelques-uns des succès les plus marquants des années 1960 comme « Will You Love Me Tomorrow » pour The Shirelles, « Take Good Care of My Baby » pour Bobby Vee, « The Loco-Motion » pour Little Eva ou « (You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman » chanté par Aretha Franklin. Oscarisé en 1975 pour le thème du film Mahogany, n°1 de Diana Ross, le parolier a aussi collaboré avec Whitney Houston (« Saving All My Love for You ») et enregistré deux albums sous son nom, It Ain't Exactly Entertainment (1973) et Back Room Blood (1996). Son nom figure au fronton du Rock and Roll Hall of Fame depuis 1990. © ©Copyright Music Story Loïc Picaud 2015