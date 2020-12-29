Gertrude Lawrence
The Star Herself
2000
The King And I
2000
The Star
1968
The Incomparable Gertrude Lawrence
2000
The Very Best of Gertrude Lawrence
2008
LAWRENCE, Gertrude: Star of Screen, Musical and Review (1926-1936)
2001
A Bright Particular Star
2000
Lady In The Dark / Down In The Valley (Original Recording)
2000
