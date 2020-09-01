Biographie

The Heath Quartet have achieved great acclaim since they formed at the Royal Northern College of Music in 2002 with highly praised performances and recordings. Violinists Oliver Heath and Sara Wolstenholme, violist Gary Pomeroy and cellist Chris Murray are professors of chamber music at the Guildhall who perform regularly at venues across the UK. Their recordings include 'Tchaikovsky String Quartets' (2016), 'Kevin Raftery: Chamber Music' (2017) and 'Béla Bartók: Complete String Quartets' (2017). They have performed the complete Beethoven cycle at the Kilkenny Festival and in concerts at Beethovenfest Bonn, Mecklenburgh-Vorpommern Festival, the Concertgebouw Amsterdam and at the Musée d'Orsay and Louvre Auditorium in Paris. Appearances in Chicago and Los Angeles in 2017 were followed in 2018 with concerts in Luxembourg, Bilbao, the Netherlands and New Zealand.Artist biography compiled by BDS/West 10. All rights reserved © Music-Story