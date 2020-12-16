Howard Griffiths
Offenbach : Opera Ouvertures
Howard Griffiths
2019
Josef Holbrooke : Symphonic Poems, Vol. 2
Howard Griffiths
2016
Jadassohn: Symphonies Nos. 1-4
Howard Griffiths
2015
Ries: Symphonies Nos. 4 and 6
Howard Griffiths
2001
Weber : Complete Overtures
Howard Griffiths
2016
The Witch and the Maestro - A Musical Fairy Tale for Orchestra by Howard Griffiths
Howard Griffiths
2013
Pejačević: Piano Concerto, Overture & Orchestral Songs
Howard Griffiths
2015
Pleyel: Symphonies, B. 126 and 140 / Symphonie Concertante, B. 115
Howard Griffiths
2000
