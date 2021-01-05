Hr-sinfonieorchester
Albums
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring & The Firebird
Hr-sinfonieorchester
2016
Zur Chronik von Grieshuus (Original Score)
Hr-sinfonieorchester
2016
Atterberg: Symphony Nos. 1 & 4
Hr-sinfonieorchester
2000
R. Strauss: Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40, TrV 190 & Macbeth, Op. 23, TrV 163
Hr-sinfonieorchester
2016
R. Strauss: Eine Alpensinfonie, Op. 64, TrV 233
Hr-sinfonieorchester
2018
L. Nielsen: Orchestral Works
Hr-sinfonieorchester
1998
Antheil: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 6
Hr-sinfonieorchester
2000
Hartmann: Valkyrien, Op. 62
Hr-sinfonieorchester
1999
Hr-sinfonieorchester