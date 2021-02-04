Igor Oistrach
Albums
Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3, Op. 56 & Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 64 (KulturSpiegel - Eterna - Über Grenzen hinaus)
Igor Oistrach
2012
Milestones of a Violin Legend: Igor Oistrach, Vol. 9
Igor Oistrach
2019
Milestones of a Violin Legend: Igor Oistrach, Vol. 6
Igor Oistrach
2019
Milestones of a Violin Legend: Igor Oistrach, Vol. 1
Igor Oistrach
2019
Milestones of a Violin Legend: Igor Oistrach, Vol. 5
Igor Oistrach
2019
Milestones of a Violin Legend: Igor Oistrach, Vol. 3
Igor Oistrach
2019
Milestones of a Violin Legend: Igor Oistrach, Vol. 4
Igor Oistrach
2019
Milestones of a Violin Legend: Igor Oistrach, Vol. 10
Igor Oistrach
2019
