Brahms: Violin Concerto Op. 77 & Violin and Cello Concerto Op. 102
Ilmar Lapinsch
2009
Albinoni: Adagio from Concerto for Organ & Strings in G Minor (Digitally Remastered)
Ilmar Lapinsch
2012
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 'Chorale'
Ilmar Lapinsch
2009
Mozart Serenades: A Collection
Ilmar Lapinsch
2012
Mozart Symphony No. 18 KV 130
Ilmar Lapinsch
2012
Beethoven - Symphony No. 6 "Pastorale" & No. 9
Ilmar Lapinsch
2009
Beethoven Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No 1-2
Ilmar Lapinsch
2012
Beethoven Romances Nos. 1 & 2; Violin Concerto No. 1
Ilmar Lapinsch
2010
