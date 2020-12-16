Biographie

Jenny Lin is one of those adventurous pianists unafraid to tackle contemporary repertory or to explore the works of lesser-known composers of generations past. Ironically, her repertory is inclusive of many of the standards, including concertos by Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninov, Prokofiev, and others. But the list of modern and contemporary composers in her repertory is staggering: Bolcom, Boulez, Cage, Harrison, Ligeti, Ornstein, Pärt, Rzewski, and Ustvolskaya, to name but a few. What is more surprising is the number of works she has performed, if not championed by virtual unknowns. How many pianists would dare to regularly give concerts featuring works by the likes of Virko Baley, Unsuk Chin, Tsu-Ling Sarana Chou, Boudewijn Cox, Elena Firsova, Vitezslava Kaprálová, Randy Nordschow, Johannes Maria Staud, and Jacqueline Waeber-Diaz? Lin not only concertizes such fare, but has recorded several discs of works by such composers. And, her admirers will assert, she has achieved a healthy measure of success in the process. Indeed, she continues to appear at major concert venues, has been serving on the faculty at the 92nd Street Y, and has made recordings for Hänssler Classics, BIS, and Koch International.Jenny Lin was born in Taiwan and raised in Austria. She studied music at Vienna's Hochschule für Musik with Noel Flores and later on at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore with Julian Martin.Lin continued studies even after launching her concert career, her list of teachers including Richard Goode, Dmitri Bashkirov, and Andreas Staier. After her student years Lin relocated to New York City, where she regularly appears in concert at 92nd Street Y, Miller Theater, and Museum of Modern Art. She has also performed at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. Lin has also made frequent appearances at major American and European festivals, including the Spoleto, Chopin, Ars Musica, and Archipel.Lin's earliest recordings appeared around the turn of the new century with a pair of acclaimed efforts: Chinoiserie, a Bis CD released in 2000 containing Sino-inspired works by Adams, Arensky, Busoni, and others, and the complete piano works of Ruth Crawford Seeger, issued in 2002, also on BIS. Among her recordings is a 2008 CD on Hänssler Classics containing Bloch's Concerto symphonique, Concerto Grosso No. 1, and Scherzo fantasque, with conductor Jiri Starek leading the SWR Radio Orchestra Kaiserlautern; InsomniMania from the same year; and a disc of Mompou works (2011).In 2011, she performed on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert and continued touring around the world. Lin was one of the first Steinway artists to record files on its Spirio player piano in 2015, using the instrument for a collaboration with Uri Caine entitled The Spirio Sessions.(Licensed content)