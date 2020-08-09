Jerry Goldsmith
Albums
I Will Follow-Vocal (Theme from the 1966 Motion Picture STAGECOACH)
2012
Lonely Are the Brave (Original Soundtrack) [1962]
2014
Fanfare for Universal Studios (Cover)
2012
Fierce Creatures
1997
Studs Lonigan (Ost) [1960]
2013
University of Northern Colorado Marching Band 2008-2010
2010
Frontiers
1997
In Like Flint
1967
