Biographie

Jess & Matt are a young musical duo who gained fame on the Australian version of the television talent show 'The X Factor' in 2015. Sydney-born Jess Dunbar took singing lessons as a child and studied at the JMC Academy. She met singer-guitarist Matt Price, also from Sydney, while studying and they decided to form an act together. After placing third on the TV show with a song they wrote called 'Nothing Matters', they signed with Sony Music Australia and their self-titled debut album reached number nine on the Australian Albums Chart. They released an EP titled 'Belmont Street' in 2017 and their second album, 'Songs from the Village' was released in June 2018.Artist biography compiled by BDS/West 10. All rights reserved © Music-Story