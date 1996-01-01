Biographie

Jesse Cook is an acclaimed and influential flamenco guitarist known for a blend of jazz, rumba and other forms of world music in a modern style of the genre called nuevo flamenco. He has recorded several albums since his debut in 1995 that have landed on the Billboard charts and he won a Juno Award in his native Canada in 2009. His latest album, 'Beyond Borders', peaked at number three on Billboard's World Albums Chart in October 2017.Born in France, he lived in Paris and Barcelona until moving with his mother to Canada where he later studied at the Eli Kassner Guitar Academy and the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto and at Berklee College of Music in Boston. On visits with his father to France, he met Gypsy Kings singer Nicholas Reyes and discovered the mix of flamenco and rumba music associated with the Camarque delta region. He made his recording debut with 'Tempest' which went to number eleven on Billboard's New Age Albums Chart in 1996 followed by 'Gravity' (1996) which reached number five. His other new age hits were 'Nomad' (2003), 'Montreal' (2005) and 'The Ultimate Jesse Cook' (2006) which went to number five, four and seven respectively. 'Frontiers' (2008) and 'The Blue Guitar Sessions' (2012) both topped the chart. His music appears on many guitar and flamenco compilation albums and he has recorded with Charlotte Church and Liona Boyd. DVDs include 'One Night at the Metropolis' (2007), 'The Rumba Foundation' (2009), 'Jesse Cook: Live in Concert' (2012) and 'Jesse Cook: Live at the Bathurst Street Theatre' (2013).Artist biography compiled by BDS/West 10. All rights reserved © Music-Story