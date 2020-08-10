Biographie

Jessica Pratt is an American folk singer who learned to play guitar growing up in San Francisco and made her recording debut on a self-titled album produced by The Fall's Tim Presley in 2012. In 2015 'On Your Own Love Again' went to number 17 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums Chart and number 19 on the Americana/Folk Albums Chart. Her 2019 schedule included appearances at venues in Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton, London, Cologne, Hamburg and Berlin and then in America in Portland, San Francisco and Minneapolis.