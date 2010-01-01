Biographie

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts are an American rock band formed in 1979 in Los Angeles, California, by iconic vocalist Joan Jett (formerly of The Runaways), guitarist Eric Ambel, bassist Gary Ryan and drummer Danny O'Brien. They toured Europe after which the line-up changed with O'Brien replaced by Lee Crystal and in 1981 Amble was replaced by Ricky Byrd. The line-up has changed several times over the years and current members include guitarist Dougie Needles, bassist Hal Setzer and drummers Michael McDermott and Thommy Price.Their biggest hit, 'I Love Rock 'n Roll', topped Billboard's Hot 100 and the Mainstream Rock Songs chart in 1982. Their album with the same title reached number two on the Billboard 200 and the track 'Crimson and Clover' (1982) went to number seven on the Hot 100 and number six on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart. Their other top twenty hits on the Billboard 200 were 'Up Your Alley' (1988), which hit number 19 and 'Album' (1983), which peaked at number 20.The track 'Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)' (1982) reached number 20 on the Hot 100 and number 21 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart. The Grammy Award-nominated 'I Hate Myself for Loving You' (1988) peaked at number eight on the Hot 100 and number 20 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart and 'Little Liar' (1989) hit number 13 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart and number 19 on the Hot 100. They toured around the world several times and their 2010 release 'Greatest Hits' went to number 42 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart. 'Unvarnished' (2013) peaked at number 15. A documentary featuring Jett and the band directed by Kevin Kerslake titled 'Bad Reputation' came out in 2018. The band released a new track, 'Fresh Start', to promote the film and it appears on the movie soundtrack. Their 2019 schedule was to include appearances at venues all across the United States.