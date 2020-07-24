John Eaton
John Eaton Presents the American Popular Song: Richard Rodgers - One Man and His Lyricists
2006
John Eaton presents the American Popular Song, Volume Three: Blowin' in the Wind - The '60s Music Revolution
2008
John Eaton Presents The American Popular Song, Volume Four: The Jazz Connection
2009
John Eaton Presents the American Popular Song, Vol. 7: The Music of Irving Berlin
2014
Two Sides -Jazz Duets from the Great American Song Book (John Eaton Presents The American Popular Song) [feat. Jay Leonhart & Tommy Cecil]
2011
John Eaton Presents The American Popular Song: The Classical Connection, Vol. 6
2012
John Eaton presents the American Popular Song, Volume Two: Harold Arlen - the Wonderful Wizard of Song
2007
John Eaton: Mass - Blind Man's Cry - Concert Music for Solo Clarinet
2010
