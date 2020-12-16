John Kitchen
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 17
Instruments from the Russell Collection
John Kitchen
2001
Complete Organ Works of Johann Krebs - Vol 6 - The Organ of St. Peter Mancroft, Norwich
John Kitchen
2005
Great European Organs No.49: Reid Concert Hall, Univ.Of Edinburgh
John Kitchen
1998
Organs In Glasgow
John Kitchen
2004
Music from the Age of Louis XV - John Kitchen plays the 1769 Taskin harpsichord
John Kitchen
2012
Instruments from the Raymond Russell Collection - Volume 2
John Kitchen
2006
Complete Organ Works of Johann Krebs: Vol 5: The Organ of St.Barnabas, Dulwich, London
John Kitchen
2005
Complete Organ Works of Johann Krebs - Vol 3 - The Organ of Greyfriars Kirk, Edinburgh
John Kitchen
2004
Accueil
John Kitchen