Respighi : Sinfonia drammatica & Belfagor Overture
2016
Camargo Guarnieri : Symphonie No. 5, Suite Vila Rica, Symphonie No. 6
2004
VILLA-LOBOS, H.: Choros, Vol. 1 (Neschling) - Choros Nos. 5, 7, 11
2008
SCHOENBERG, A.: Kol Nidre / BERNSTEIN, L.: Halil / BLOCH, E.: Baal Shem / ZEISL, E.: Requiem Ebraico (Remembrance) (Sao Paulo Symphony, Neschling)
2009
Villa-Lobos : Choros Nos. 2, 3, 10, 12, Introduction au Choros, 2 Choros bis
2009
Hindemith : Nobilissima Visione, Mathis der Maler, Metamorphosen
2011
Claudio Santoro: Symphonies Nos. 4 and 9, Ponteio, Frevo
2006
VILLA-LOBOS, H.: Choros, Vol. 2 (Neschling) - Choros Nos. 1, 4, 6, 8, 9
2008
