Kpm 1000 Series: Underscore - Volume 2
1970
Kpm 1000 Series: Pleasure Spectacle
1967
Kpm 1000 Series: Johnny Pearson Piano and Orchestra 1
1988
Kpm 1000 Series: Progress and Prestige Volume 2
1972
Kpm 1000 Series: Original Application of the Augmented String Quartet
1966
Johnny Pearson Plays Piano
2006
Kpm 1000 Series: Underscore
1968
Kpm 1000 Series: Accent on Percussion / Construction in Jazz
1971
