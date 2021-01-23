Klaus-Peter Hahn
Famous Russian Ballets
2000
Music for a Garden Party
2009
The Best Moments 1 (Famous Classical Music)
2000
Bach: The Complete Cello Suites, BWV 1007-1012
2009
Bach: Suites for Violoncello Nos. 1-3, BWV 1007-1009
1994
The Masterpieces - Bach: Suite for Violoncello Solo No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007
2011
Beethoven: Cello Sonata, Op. 69 & Variations for Piano and Cello
1991
Blue Edition - Mozart: Serenade No. 4, K. 203 & Symphony No. 40, K. 550
2016
