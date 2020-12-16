Kolner Rundfunkchor
Albums
Hoffmanns Erzählungen (Hoffmanns Tales) Sung in German
Kolner Rundfunkchor
2020
Cherubini: Mass in A Major & Chant sur la mort de Haydn
Kolner Rundfunkchor
2017
Milestones of a Legendary Conductor: Wolfgang Sawallisch, Vol. 10
Kolner Rundfunkchor
2020
Strauss II: Der Karneval in Rom (The Carnival in Rome) Operetta, Vol. 1 (1950)
Kolner Rundfunkchor
2011
Strauss II: Der Karneval in Rom (The Carnival in Rome) Operetta, Vol. 2 (1950)
Kolner Rundfunkchor
2011
