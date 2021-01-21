Biographie

Kimetrius Foose is an American hip-hop performer who goes by the name Lil Skies following his father, Michael Burton Jr., a rap performer who performs as Dark Skies. Born in Pennsylvania, he began writing raps as a child and released his first mixtape, 'Alone', in 2017. His debut album of the same year, 'Life of a Dark Rose', went to number six on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and number ten on the Billboard 200. The tracks 'Red Roses' with Landon Cube and Amin Elamin and 'Nowadays' reached the lower regions of the Hot 100. His second album, 'Shelby', came out in 2019. The lead track 'I' went to number 93 on the UK Singles Chart upon its release. His 2019 schedule included appearances at venues in Seattle, Anaheim, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Denver, Detroit, Philadelphia, Washington and Boston plus Wireless Festival 2019 in London, England.Artist biography compiled by BDS/West 10. All rights reserved © Music-Story