Biographie

Noted for his rough and distinct form of playing, Lowell Fulson is regarded as one of the foremost singer-songwriters of blues music with many recordings to his credit and songs that were covered by artists including Elvis Presley, Eric Clapton, Otis Redding and Ray Charles. His song 'Reconsider Baby' was honoured by the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and his 1995 release 'Them Update Blues' was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album.Born in Oklahoma of Native American heritage, he played in local bands as a teenager and following World War II military service, he moved to Los Angeles. He formed a band with up-and-comer Ray Charles and his future saxophone sideman David 'Fathead' Newman in the early 1950s and then pursued a solo career. He made many albums over the years including 'Blues Came Rollin' In' (1965), 'San Francisco Blues' (1969), 'The Ol' Blues Singer' (1975), 'Man On the Run' (1980), 'The Blues Got Me Down' (1985), 'Back Home Blues' (1991), and 'Baby Won't You Jump With Me' (1999).He released many singles including 'Black Nights' which reached number eleven on the Billboard Hot R&B chart, 'Tramp', which made it to number five (and was later covered by Otis Redding), and 'Make a Little Love', which peaked at number 20. He also did a version of The Beatles' song 'Why Don't We Do It in the Road', which Ridley Scott included on the soundtrack of his 2007 film 'American Gangster'. Elvis Presley included Fulson's song 'Reconsider Baby' on his 1960 album 'Elvis Is Back' and Eric Clapton covered it, along with 'Sinner's Prayer', on 'From the Cradle' (1994).Fulton died aged 77 of pneumonia and kidney failure in 1999. In its obituary, the Los Angeles Times quoted music historian Billy Vera, who noted that the artist had "always managed to stay contemporary without pandering" and said "his style was not polished, but he was very direct in his singing, writing and playing."Artist biography compiled by BDS/West 10. All rights reserved © Music-Story