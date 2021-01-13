Biographie

Maren Morris is a country singer-songwriter and guitarist best known for her Grammy-winning single 'My Church'. She grew up singing along to country songs on her parents' karaoke machine in Arlington, Texas. She gigged from the age of 12 and released her debut album 'Walk On' at the age of 14. After two further albums she moved to Nashville in 2012, where she wrote 'Last Turn Home' for Tim McGraw and 'Second Wind' for Kelly Clarkson and toured with Pat Green, Radney Foster and Marty Stuart. In 2016 she released her first major label album 'Hero' on Sony. It made number one in the Country Charts and she appeared on 'Saturday Night Live'. A single from that album 'My Church' mixed religious themes with a love of music and driving and won the Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance in 2017. Other songs such as '80s Mercedes' continued the driving theme and after the 2017 Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival shootings she released the emotive song 'Dear Hate' with Vince Gill, having played the same stage the day before the shootings. In 2018 she collaborated on an electronic song 'The Middle' with Zedd and Grey and she was again nominated for a Grammy for her 2018 hit 'I Could Use a Love Song'. In early 2019 she released the feminist-themed single 'Girl'.Artist biography compiled by BDS/West 10. All rights reserved © Music-Story