The Picasso Of Big Band Jazz
Marty Paich
2006
The Rock-Jazz Incident
Marty Paich
2010
Mr. Easy (with Orchestra Arranged and Conducted by Marty Paich) [feat. Art Pepper]
Marty Paich
2013
The Broadway Bit (feat. Art Pepper) [Bonus Track Version]
Marty Paich
2013
The Broadway Bit
Marty Paich
2012
I Get A Boot Out Of You
Marty Paich
2012
The Broadway Bit + I Get a Boot out of You (feat. Art Pepper)
Marty Paich
2014
Jazz Legend
Marty Paich
2015
