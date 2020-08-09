Maxim Rysanov
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 9
Brahms Viola
Maxim Rysanov
2008
Brahms: Quintet, Two Songs and String Quintet
Maxim Rysanov
2011
J.S. Bach: Suites Nos. 2, 3, 6
Maxim Rysanov
2014
Pēteris Vasks: Viola Concerto & Symphony No. 1 "Voices"
Maxim Rysanov
2020
Bach: Suites Nos. 1, 4 , 5
Maxim Rysanov
2010
Pavane
Maxim Rysanov
2012
Schubert : Sonata "Arpeggione" D 821 / Tchaïkovski : Variations Rococo / Bruch : Romanze Op. 85
Maxim Rysanov
2011
Beethoven: Sonatina for Viola and Cello, Duo for Viola and Cello, et. al
Maxim Rysanov
2012
Accueil
Maxim Rysanov