Michäel Rabin
Albums
Paganini: 24 Caprices pour violon seul (Stereo Version)
2015
Niccolo Paganini : 24 Caprices for solo violin
2003
FDS - 24 Caprices For Solo Violin, Op. 1
2001
Michael Rabin plays Bruch's Violin Concerto and Virtuoso Pieces for Violin and Piano (RIAS recordings from 1962/1969) [Live]
2009
Rabin, Michael: Bruch, Kroll, Wieniawski, Tchaikovsky, Sarasate & Saint-Saens (1962, 1969)
2009
Michael Rabin - A Genius On The Violin
2020
An Evening at the Hollywood Bowl
2015
Michael Rabin, Vol. 3: Mozart & Tchaikovsky Concertos (Live)
2017
