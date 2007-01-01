Biographie

Mikael Mats Robert Persson, who goes by the name Mike Perry, is a Swedish DJ who released his first electronic music track, 'Psychadelic' with Stephan M in 2007. He has collaborated with many performers including Cecilia Axeland, Casso, Hot Shade, Imani Williams, The Vamps and Sabrina Carpenter. His 2016 track 'The Ocean' with Shy Martin was a number one hit on the Swedish Singelista Chart and placed on charts in several other European nations. It peaked at number five on Billboard's Germany Songs chart and number ten on the France Digital Song Sales chart. It reached number eleven on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, number 23 on the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, number 13 on the Dance/Electronic Streaming Songs chart and number 29 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart.'Inside the Lines' (2016) featuring Casso peaked at number 47 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. His 2019 releases include 'Closer' with Sonic Avenue and Hot Shade featuring Mikayla and 'Changes' with Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman and Ten Times featuring the Companions. His schedule was to include appearances at Lollapalooza Stockholm 2019; Airbeat One Festival 2019 in Neustadt-Glewe, Germany; Waterbomb Festival 2019 in Seoul, South Korea; and RFM Beach Power 2019 in São Miguel, Portugal.Artist biography compiled by BDS/West 10. All rights reserved © Music-Story