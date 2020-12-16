Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 20
Mahler: Symphony No. 3 in D Minor - Prokofiev: Cantata for the 20th Anniversary of the October Revolution, Op. 74
Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra
2016
SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 7, "Leningrad"
Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra
1991
Saint-Saëns: Concerto pour piano No. 5 "Égyptien" (Mono Version)
Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra
1955
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 9 and The Execution of Stepan Razin, Op. 119
Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra
2017
Liszt: Piano Concertos Nos. 1 & 2 and Encores
Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra
2014
Tchaikovsky: Orchestral Works
Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra
2017
Shostakovich - Symphony No. 13
Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra
1965
Paganini: Violinkonzert No. 1, Sonatas for Violin and Guitar No. 1:3 and Theme and Variations for Violin and Orchestra
Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra
2013
Accueil
Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra