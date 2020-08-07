Biographie

Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista est née le 10 décembre 1986 à Santiago de los Caballeros en République Dominicaine. Elle suit des cours de chant et commence à composer à l'âge de quatorze ans. Après un premier essai infructueux de monter un groupe, la jeune artiste se dirige vers une carrière solo en tant que Natti Natasha. En 2012, elle participe au hit reggaeton «Dutty Love» de Don Omar qui devient son mentor. La chanteuse obtient son premier hit personnel accompagnée d'Ozuna avec «Criminal» en 2017. Dès lors, collaborations et succès se suivent : «Amantes de una noche» avec Bad Bunny, «Sin pijama» en duo avec Becky G et «No me acuerdo» en duo avec Thalia marquent l'année 2018. Début 2019 sort l'album IlumiNATTI dont est extrait le hit «Me gusta». Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, aka Natti Natasha, is a glamorous Latin pop and reggaeton singer-songwriter from the Dominican Republic who first garnered attention with the 2012 single 'Dutty Love' with Puerto Rican artist Don Omar, topping the Latin Rhythm Airplay, Latin Airplay, Latin Pop Songs, Tropical Songs and Hot Latin Songs charts. Born in Santiago de los Caballeros, she sang in church as a child and studied at the School of Fine Arts of Santiago. After her discovery by Omar, she collaborated on singles with several other artists including Farruko, Ozuna, Thalia and Daddy Yankee. She has had two other number one hits on Billboard's Latin Rhythm Airplay Chart: 'Sin Pajama' (2018) with Becky G and 'Justicia' (2018) with Sylvestre Dangond. Her 2019 debut album 'IlumiNATTI' went to number three on the Latin Rhythm Albums and Top Latin Albums charts and the single 'Me Gusta' from the album peaked at number 14 on the Latin Airplay Chart, number 16 on Latin Pop and number 26 on Hot Latin Songs in February 2019.Artist biography compiled by BDS/West 10. All rights reserved © Francois Alvarez / Music-Story