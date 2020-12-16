Netherlands Radio Symphony Orchestra
Albums
Pfitzner: Cello Concerto in G Major - Mayer: Prahbhanda and Ragamalas
Netherlands Radio Symphony Orchestra
2014
BRAHMS: Academic Festival Overture / Alto Rhapsody / Variations on a Theme by J. Haydn
Netherlands Radio Symphony Orchestra
2005
Dutch Overtures
Netherlands Radio Symphony Orchestra
2020
Piano Concertos Nos. 2 and 3 / Isle of Bliss
Netherlands Radio Symphony Orchestra
2007
Petrassi: Concerti per orchestra
Netherlands Radio Symphony Orchestra
2005
BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2 / Tragic Overture
Netherlands Radio Symphony Orchestra
2004
Wagenaar: Orchestral Works
Netherlands Radio Symphony Orchestra
2008
Peter Van Anrooy / Cornelis Dopper
Netherlands Radio Symphony Orchestra
1995
Netherlands Radio Symphony Orchestra