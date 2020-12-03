Biographie

NOTD (pronounced Noted) are the Swedish electronic duo of Severo (Samuel Brandt) and ToWonder (Tobias Danielsson). They began working together at school and made their name with remixes of hits by Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, DJ Khaled and Rihanna. Their debut single of original material was 'Summer of Love' in 2017. They are best known for their 2018 single 'I Wanna Know' featuring Bea Miller. They followed this up with the single 'So Close'.Artist biography compiled by BDS/West 10. All rights reserved © Music-Story