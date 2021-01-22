Old School Band
Old School Band, Vol. 1
2013
Victoria Hall 9 Novembre 1974 - 15ème Anniversaire (Avec La Participation De Jack Rollan, Martine Kay Et Moustache)
2013
New-Orleans Jazz (Compilation 1970-1983)
2013
The Music of Louis Armstrong
1984
Les plus grands classiques
1973
King of the Zulus
2013
25 Ans Avec Doc Cheatham, Lilian Boutté & Alan Frederickson
1983
Doc Cheatam (Live Jazz Estival de Genève 1989)
2013
