Festival de Montreux, G. F. Haendel - W. A. Mozart - C. Debussy - A. Roussel, Concert du 15/09/1959, Orchestre National de la RTF, Charles Munch (dir), Clara Haskil (piano)
2016
Saint-Saëns: Concerto pour piano No. 5 & Septuor (Mono Version)
1958
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major, K. 467 (Live recording, Lausanne 1971)
2009
Beethoven - Stravinski - Haendel, Concert du 22/03/1956, Orchestre National, Jean Martinon (dir), V. Perlemuter (piano)
2016
Milestones of a Conductor Legend: Igor Markevitch, Vol. 2
2019
INA Presents: Brahms, Inghelbrecht, Roger-Ducasse by Orchestre National de France at the Maison de la Radio
2019
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann
1989
Villa-Lobos: Symphony No. 4, Piano Concerto No. 5, Momoprécoce & Chôros No. 5
2014
