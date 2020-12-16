Park Avenue Chamber Symphony
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring & The Firebird Suite
Park Avenue Chamber Symphony
2018
Bartók, Copland, Stravinsky & Vaughan Williams: Orchestral Works (Live)
Park Avenue Chamber Symphony
2016
Mendelssohn: Symphonies Nos. 3 & 4
Park Avenue Chamber Symphony
2017
Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 "Choral"
Park Avenue Chamber Symphony
2017
Tchaikovsky: Romeo & Juliet and Symphony No. 5
Park Avenue Chamber Symphony
2016
