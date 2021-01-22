Philippe Cohen Solal
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 20
Aquarius / Let the Sunshine In
Philippe Cohen Solal
2017
Aquarius / Let the Sunshine In
Philippe Cohen Solal
2017
The Academy of Trust (Tunng Remix) [Moonshine Sessions Performed & Recorded at the 3 Trees Studio, Nashville, Tennessee]
Philippe Cohen Solal
2020
Bring Them In
Philippe Cohen Solal
2020
Outsider
Philippe Cohen Solal
2021
44 Tiros
Philippe Cohen Solal
2018
The Moonshine Sessions
Philippe Cohen Solal
2007
Afro Bolero
Philippe Cohen Solal
2020
Accueil
Philippe Cohen Solal