Biographie

Jordan Terrell Carter, who goes by the name Playboi Carti, is an American hip-hop performer who began rapping as a teenager at local venues in Atlanta. His eponymous 2017 debut mixtape went to number six on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart, number seven on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and number 12 on the Billboard 200. The track 'Magnolia' hit number seven on the Hot Rap Songs chart and number eleven on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and 'Wokeuplikethis' featuring Lil Uzi Vert peaked at number 25 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and number 32 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.His first studio album, 'Die Lit' (2018), reached number two on both the Top Rap Albums chart and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and went to number three on the Billboard 200. The track 'Shoota' went to number 19 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and number 25 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. He featured on Lil Yachty's 'Get Dripped' (2018), which peaked at number 49 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and on Gunna's 'Same Yung N***a' (2019), which went to number 45. His 2019 schedule was to include the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California and venues in San Jose, Newark, New York, Chicago, Louisville, Boise, Philadelphia and Indianapolis.Artist biography compiled by BDS/West 10. All rights reserved © Music-Story