Roberta Alexander
Albums
Copland: Songs
Roberta Alexander
1990
Alphons Diepenbrock: Songs 3
Roberta Alexander
2000
Mahler: Symphony No.4
Roberta Alexander
1984
Goldschmidt: Der Gewaltige Hahnrei
Roberta Alexander
1994
Sensational Symphonies For Life, Vol. 39 - Gluck: Paride ed Elena
Roberta Alexander
2020
Sensational Symphonies For Life, Vol. 45 - Gluck: Paride Ed Elena
Roberta Alexander
2020
Sensational Symphonies For Life, Vol. 46 - Gluck: Paride ed Elena
Roberta Alexander
2020
To Paradise for Onions - Songs and Chamber Works of Edith Hemenway
Roberta Alexander
2019
