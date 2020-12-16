Rundfunk Sinfonie Orchester Leipzig
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 8
AHO, K.: Symphonies Nos. 5 and 7 (Leipzig Radio Symphony, Pommer)
Rundfunk Sinfonie Orchester Leipzig
1991
Orff: Die Kluge
Rundfunk Sinfonie Orchester Leipzig
2016
WEILL, K.: Kleine Dreigroschenmusik / Concerto for Violin and Wind Orchestra / Vom Tod im Wald (Wachter)
Rundfunk Sinfonie Orchester Leipzig
1991
RAUTAVAARA, E.: Cantus Arcticus / A Requiem in Our Time / The Fiddlers / Isle of Bliss / Piano Concerto No. 1 (Essential Rautavaara)
Rundfunk Sinfonie Orchester Leipzig
2001
Orchestral Music (Finnish) - RAUTAVAARA, E. / SIBELIUS, J. / MERIKANTO, A. / KANTILEN, T. / PINGOUD, E. / SALLINEN, A. / NORDGREN, P.H.
Rundfunk Sinfonie Orchester Leipzig
1999
RAUTAVAARA, E.: Symphonies Nos. 1-3 (Leipzig Radio Symphony, Pommer)
Rundfunk Sinfonie Orchester Leipzig
1997
RAUTAVAARA, E.: Cantus arcticus / Symphonies Nos. 4 and 5 (Leipzig Radio Symphony, Pommer)
Rundfunk Sinfonie Orchester Leipzig
1997
Classic Collection - Debussy, C: La Mer / Nocturnes / Prelude A L'Apres-Midi D'Un Faune / Petite Suite / La Boite A Joujoux
Rundfunk Sinfonie Orchester Leipzig
2003
Accueil
Rundfunk Sinfonie Orchester Leipzig