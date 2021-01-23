Sándor Végh
Bartók: 44 duos pour deux violons
Sándor Végh
1987
Mozart: Symphonies Nos. 40 & 41
Sándor Végh
1996
J. S. Bach: Sonates et partitas pour violon seul
Sándor Végh
1999
J.S. Bach: Les sonates et partitas pour violon seul
Sándor Végh
1997
Symphonies
Sándor Végh
2009
Haydn, Mozart & Schubert: Végh in Hungary
Sándor Végh
2015
Beethoven, Schoenberg, Schubert: Végh - The Chamber Musician
Sándor Végh
2018
Végh in His Mother Tongue (Kodály, Bartók, Veress...)
Sándor Végh
2018
