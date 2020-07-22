Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Saint-Saëns: Carnival of the Animals (Mandarin Recording)
2013
Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 1 & Piano Concerto No. 1
2013
Stucky: Spirit Voices - Pinturas de Tamayo - Concerto for Orchestra No. 2
2010
STUCKY: DreamWaltzes / CHEN: Duo Ye / KILAR: Krzesany
2004
Debussy: La Mer
2014
Debussy : Nocturnes, L. 91 & Other Orchestral Works
2019
Debussy: Jeux, Khamma & La boîte à joujoux
2017
Ippolitov-Ivanov: Symphony No. 1, Op. 46, Turkish Fragments, Op. 62 & Turkish March, Op. 55
2015
