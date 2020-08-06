Soul Generation
Albums
That's the Way It's Got to Be (Body and Soul) & Other Favorites - Live
2014
That's The Way It's Got To Be (Body And Soul) / Mandingo Woman (Digital 45)
2012
Million Dollars / Super Fine (Digital 45)
2012
Meet The Soul Generation (Digitally Remastered)
2012
The Sweet Soul Show: Live at Newark's Symphony Hall - Volume 1 (Digitally Remastered)
2014
Beyond Body And Soul (Digitally Remastered)
2012
Fo'ever (feat. Jewelzz Patrick & Elton Dublano)
2011
